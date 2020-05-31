Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dover by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

DOV stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

