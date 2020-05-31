Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APPS stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

