Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43, 52,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 811,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $27,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXLG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

