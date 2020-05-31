Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dell were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dell by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dell by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 over the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

NYSE DELL opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.