Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,966,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

