Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.