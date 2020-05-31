Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of CCRN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,709 shares of company stock worth $608,671 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

