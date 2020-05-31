Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.