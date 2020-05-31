Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 522,500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 207,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVTI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.40. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

