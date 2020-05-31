Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $43,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP increased its position in Coty by 18.4% during the first quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 5,324,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 827,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.