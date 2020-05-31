Corundum Group Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

