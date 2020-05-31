Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,217 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

