Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.42.

Shares of COO stock opened at $316.98 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

