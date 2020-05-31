Contrasting STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -69.56% -95.94% -23.27% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.27% -12.09% -7.36%

This table compares iCAD and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 8.57 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -31.73 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.32 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -11.27

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iCAD and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 336.83%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than iCAD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

