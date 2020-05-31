Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 156.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

