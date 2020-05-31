Commerce Bank Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.