Commerce Bank Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

