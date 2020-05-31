Commerce Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

