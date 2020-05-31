Commerce Bank Sells 1,674 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 108.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,351 shares of company stock worth $317,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

