Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 11,834 DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,015,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 275.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

