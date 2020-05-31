Commerce Bank Purchases 5,936 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

