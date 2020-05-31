Commerce Bank Makes New $27,000 Investment in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 198,515 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

