Commerce Bank Invests $129,000 in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

