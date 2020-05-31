Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

