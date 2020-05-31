Commerce Bank Has $118,000 Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 264,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 65,390 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

