Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 11,294 Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

