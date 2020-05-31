Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.19. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

