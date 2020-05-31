Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 40,576 Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Shares of FVE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.