Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 110,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP opened at $18.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.