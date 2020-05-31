Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

