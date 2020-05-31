Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.27.

CTAS opened at $247.96 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.