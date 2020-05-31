Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 252,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.