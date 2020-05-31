Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $51,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $22,266,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.04.

CHGG stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -555.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,949 shares of company stock worth $18,632,777. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

