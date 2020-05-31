ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.71% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOM opened at $13.95 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

