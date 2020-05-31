Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,202.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,470 shares of company stock worth $10,178,810.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $657.46 million and a PE ratio of -44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

