Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

