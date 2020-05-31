Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 221,210 shares valued at $10,245,758. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $68.09 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

