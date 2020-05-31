Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.45.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.9207242 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.