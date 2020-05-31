Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.45.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.60. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.9207242 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

