Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.00.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.