Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

