Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,130 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Solar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $46.62 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,031 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

