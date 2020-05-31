Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $512,000.

TAIL opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

