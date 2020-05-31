Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

