Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.