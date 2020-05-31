Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.