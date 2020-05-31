Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.