Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

