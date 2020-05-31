Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,911,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,207 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,524,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

