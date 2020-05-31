Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $309.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.15. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

